Riyadh's 'India Week' Celebrates Global Harmony
The Saudi Ministry of Media launches 'Global Harmony' with 'India Week' to celebrate Indian culture. Held at Riyadh's Suwaidi Park, it features music, dance, cuisine, and handicrafts. Under Vision 2030, this initiative fosters multicultural ties and highlights the Indian-Saudi historical bond.
- Country:
- India
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media has launched the second edition of its 'Global Harmony' initiative, starting with a vibrant celebration of Indian culture labeled 'India Week' as part of the Riyadh season festivities.
Taking place at Riyadh's Suwaidi Park, in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the event showcases diverse cultural and entertainment activities representing India's cultural richness through music, dance, cuisine, art, and handicrafts.
This initiative, part of Saudi Arabia's Quality-of-Life Program under Vision 2030, aims to honor the country's multicultural community by acknowledging the significant contributions of its residents to the social and cultural fabric of the Kingdom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Unveils 'Global Harmony' Initiative with India Week Launch
Saudi Arabia's Multibillion-Dollar Bet on Syrian Reconstruction
IOC and Saudi Arabia cancel their 12-year deal to host video gaming Esports Olympics in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia's PIF Unveils Strategic Vision for 2026-2030
Saudi Arabia Eyes Billions in Syrian Rebuilding Amid Sanctions