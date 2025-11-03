Riyadh's 'India Week' Celebrates Global Harmony

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media has launched the second edition of its 'Global Harmony' initiative, starting with a vibrant celebration of Indian culture labeled 'India Week' as part of the Riyadh season festivities.

Taking place at Riyadh's Suwaidi Park, in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the event showcases diverse cultural and entertainment activities representing India's cultural richness through music, dance, cuisine, art, and handicrafts.

This initiative, part of Saudi Arabia's Quality-of-Life Program under Vision 2030, aims to honor the country's multicultural community by acknowledging the significant contributions of its residents to the social and cultural fabric of the Kingdom.

