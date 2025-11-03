Shah Rukh Khan Embraces Versatility with Upcoming Role in 'King'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan emphasizes the importance of actors embracing versatile roles, as he prepares for the release of his latest film, 'King.' While speaking at a fan event celebrating his 60th birthday, Khan reflected on his career and the value of heroes playing various characters.

Renowned for portraying both heroic and villainous roles in films like 'Darr' and 'Baazigar,' Khan insists upon challenging typical storytelling by venturing into diverse genres. His upcoming film 'King,' reuniting him with director Siddharth Anand, showcases a dark character, promising an interesting and massive narrative scale.

Even as Khan shares advice with his children, budding filmmakers Suhana and Aryan Khan, he stresses the importance of following one's creative instincts. Aryan's debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' has been a success, reinforcing Shah Rukh's belief in nurturing creativity within the film industry.

