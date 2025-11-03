Monk's Hunger Strike Sparks Debate Over Mumbai's Historic Pigeon Feeding Site

Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding the reopening of Dadar Kabutarkhana. The iconic pigeon feeding site was shut down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to health concerns.

Residents near the Kabutarkhana have reported respiratory issues linked to pigeons, causing the civic body to close the site. A court-mandated expert panel is examining the health impact, and the BMC has permitted pigeon feeding at alternative sites.

Nileshchandra Vijay has rejected the alternatives, arguing for the site's cultural significance. The protest has raised larger questions of public health versus cultural heritage, drawing attention and support from the Jain community nationwide.