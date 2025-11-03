Monk's Hunger Strike Sparks Debate Over Mumbai's Historic Pigeon Feeding Site
Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay protests the closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana, a culturally significant pigeon feeding site, by undertaking an indefinite hunger strike. The closure, mandated by the BMC due to public health concerns, has received mixed reactions, prompting legal and legislative action.
- Country:
- India
Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding the reopening of Dadar Kabutarkhana. The iconic pigeon feeding site was shut down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to health concerns.
Residents near the Kabutarkhana have reported respiratory issues linked to pigeons, causing the civic body to close the site. A court-mandated expert panel is examining the health impact, and the BMC has permitted pigeon feeding at alternative sites.
Nileshchandra Vijay has rejected the alternatives, arguing for the site's cultural significance. The protest has raised larger questions of public health versus cultural heritage, drawing attention and support from the Jain community nationwide.
ALSO READ
Technical Glitch Disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 During Evening Rush
Tragedy in Mumbai: Hostage Drama Ends in Fatal Shootout
Alleged Rs 5000 Crore Scandal in Mumbai's PAP Housing Scheme
Echosens Expands South Asia Reach with New Mumbai Headquarters
Massive Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: DRI Seizes Hydroponic Weed