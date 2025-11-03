Sky Symphony: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team to Dazzle Chhattisgarh

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is set to captivate audiences in Nava Raipur on November 5 with a dazzling air show, part of Chhattisgarh's Rajat Mahotsav celebrating 25 years of statehood.

Led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the aerobatic team will perform precision flying in their iconic red-and-white jets, executing complex manoeuvres including heart loops, barrel rolls, and the signature "DNA manoeuvre." The display will last 30 to 35 minutes, highlighting the team's synchronized skills, with aircraft flying as close as five metres apart.

Aiming to inspire patriotism and encourage young people to consider careers in the armed forces, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team has already thrilled audiences with over 700 shows globally. Team member Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh performance would be unforgettable, as it seeks to spread positivity through its breathtaking aerial displays.

