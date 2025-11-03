Left Menu

Kolkata Book Fair 2024: Argentina Takes Center Stage

Next year's International Kolkata Book Fair will feature Argentina as the 'theme country', launching on January 22 and running until February 3. The cultural event aims to strengthen relations between Argentina and India. It will see participation from numerous countries and Indian states, providing a rich literary exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:42 IST
Kolkata Book Fair 2024: Argentina Takes Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Kolkata Book Fair is set to welcome Argentina as its 'theme country' from January 22 to February 3 next year. Organizers revealed the fair will unfold at the Boi Mela Prangan, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, noted the event's potential in enhancing Argentina-India cultural ties. Over 27 lakh visitors attended last year, with sales amounting to Rs 23 crore.

Featured countries include the UK, US, and Germany, alongside several Indian states. The Kolkata Literature Festival aligns with it on January 24 and 25, promising a vibrant cultural and literary experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025