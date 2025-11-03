Kolkata Book Fair 2024: Argentina Takes Center Stage

The International Kolkata Book Fair is set to welcome Argentina as its 'theme country' from January 22 to February 3 next year. Organizers revealed the fair will unfold at the Boi Mela Prangan, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, noted the event's potential in enhancing Argentina-India cultural ties. Over 27 lakh visitors attended last year, with sales amounting to Rs 23 crore.

Featured countries include the UK, US, and Germany, alongside several Indian states. The Kolkata Literature Festival aligns with it on January 24 and 25, promising a vibrant cultural and literary experience.

