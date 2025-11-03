Balancing Infrastructure And Wildlife: Kerala's Forest Road Dilemma
Forest Minister A K Saseendran addressed the delicate balance between road construction and wildlife habitats, citing negligent practices during project execution. He discussed a recent elephant intrusion at Kuthiran and suggested potential solutions like relocation. Additionally, he expressed concern over the ecological impact of tourism on wildlife in forest areas.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Minister of Forest, A K Saseendran, voiced concerns over the interplay between road projects and wildlife habitats on Monday. He highlighted that the ecological impacts of such infrastructure projects are often overlooked.
During a site visit to Kuthiran, the minister addressed the straying of a wild elephant into human areas, which has led to multiple incidents involving forest officials. He disclosed that cameras and alarms have been installed to warn officials of the elephant's approach.
Saseendran mentioned potential solutions, such as relocating the elephant with trained counterparts, and criticized tourism activities in forest areas, labeling them detrimental to wildlife. He emphasized the necessity of ecological awareness and consideration in forest road projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
