A Communist's Journey: E P Jayarajan's Autobiography

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released E P Jayarajan's autobiography, emphasizing its significance as a recount of a communist's trajectory and its influence on the movement. The event highlighted Jayarajan's resilience against false and misleading campaigns. The book was published by Mathrubhumi Books.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:53 IST
In a notable event, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the autobiography of CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan, entitled 'Ithaanu Ente Jeevitham' (This is My Life).

The autobiography, published by Mathrubhumi Books, chronicles the life memoirs of Jayarajan, reflecting his personal and political journey within the communist movement.

Vijayan, addressing the audience, emphasized the book's importance as a factual narrative not just about Jayarajan's life but also about the broader dynamics of the party and its enduring principles. He remarked on Jayarajan's courage in the face of misleading and unfounded allegations.

