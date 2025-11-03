A Communist's Journey: E P Jayarajan's Autobiography

In a notable event, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the autobiography of CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan, entitled 'Ithaanu Ente Jeevitham' (This is My Life).

The autobiography, published by Mathrubhumi Books, chronicles the life memoirs of Jayarajan, reflecting his personal and political journey within the communist movement.

Vijayan, addressing the audience, emphasized the book's importance as a factual narrative not just about Jayarajan's life but also about the broader dynamics of the party and its enduring principles. He remarked on Jayarajan's courage in the face of misleading and unfounded allegations.