Unveiling a Communist Life: 'Ithaanu Ente Jeevitham' Released

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the autobiography of CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan in a ceremony that highlighted the leader's life and contributions to the communist movement. The book, titled 'Ithaanu Ente Jeevitham,' now stands as a testament to his personal journey and political experiences.

During the event, Vijayan praised Jayarajan for taking a decisive stand during policy disagreements within the party, while also enduring unfounded campaigns and allegations. The chief minister emphasized the book's value as both a personal narrative and a broader historical account of the CPI(M) movement.

The autobiography's prior announcement stirred controversy over critical remarks falsely attributed to Jayarajan, leading to legal proceedings. Nonetheless, the official publication by Mathrubhumi Books marks a resolution and a new chapter for the author, as the book reflects true insights into his experiences.

