Daring Rescue Amid Historic Tower Collapse in Rome

A worker is trapped beneath the rubble of the medieval Torre dei Conti in Rome following its partial collapse during renovation efforts. The incident left another worker critically injured and prompted a complex rescue mission by firefighters who are challenged by the structure's ongoing instability.

Efforts to rescue the trapped worker were hampered by the tower's continued collapse, forcing firefighters to retreat multiple times. Utilizing innovative approaches, including drones, they managed to deliver some protective cover to the trapped individual. A parallel rescue was successfully completed for three other workers.

The scene in central Rome has attracted hundreds of onlookers, including tourists and city officials, as they witness the high-stakes operation. The tower, built in the 13th century and already damaged by historical events, symbolizes both cultural heritage and modern challenges.

