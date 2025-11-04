Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Grandson Agastya Nanda's Role in 'Ikkis'

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, has openly praised his grandson, Agastya Nanda, ahead of the release of 'Ikkis'.

Set to hit theaters on December 25, the movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. 'Ikkis' portrays the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

The young star Agastya Nanda takes on the challenging role of Khetarpal. The real-life tale of bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war is expected to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.