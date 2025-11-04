Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Grandson Agastya Nanda's Role in 'Ikkis'

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride in his grandson Agastya Nanda, who plays the lead in the upcoming film 'Ikkis'. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and releasing December 25, the film portrays the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, has openly praised his grandson, Agastya Nanda, ahead of the release of 'Ikkis'.

Set to hit theaters on December 25, the movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. 'Ikkis' portrays the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

The young star Agastya Nanda takes on the challenging role of Khetarpal. The real-life tale of bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war is expected to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

