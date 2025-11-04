Devotee Donates Silver Vessel Worth Rs 30 Lakh to Tirumala Temple

A Hyderabad devotee has demonstrated remarkable generosity by donating a significant silver vessel to the Lord Venkateswara Temple, located in Tirumala. The renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed that the vessel weighs 22 kilograms and is valued at Rs 30 lakh.

The donor, identified as J Srinivasulu Reddy, personally delivered the silver gangalam to temple officials in front of the Srivari temple on Tuesday morning. This act of devotion is a testament to his faith and underscores the spiritual significance of the temple.

With TTD as the official custodian, the Sri Venkateswara temple is recognized as the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine, continuously receiving such generous offerings from devotees seeking blessings from the revered deity.