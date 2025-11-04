Left Menu

Devotee Donates Silver Vessel Worth Rs 30 Lakh to Tirumala Temple

A devotee from Hyderabad, J Srinivasulu Reddy, has donated a 22 kg silver vessel, valued at Rs 30 lakh, to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, official custodian of the temple, confirmed the donation, honoring this grand gesture toward the world’s richest Hindu shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:28 IST
Devotee Donates Silver Vessel Worth Rs 30 Lakh to Tirumala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Hyderabad devotee has demonstrated remarkable generosity by donating a significant silver vessel to the Lord Venkateswara Temple, located in Tirumala. The renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed that the vessel weighs 22 kilograms and is valued at Rs 30 lakh.

The donor, identified as J Srinivasulu Reddy, personally delivered the silver gangalam to temple officials in front of the Srivari temple on Tuesday morning. This act of devotion is a testament to his faith and underscores the spiritual significance of the temple.

With TTD as the official custodian, the Sri Venkateswara temple is recognized as the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine, continuously receiving such generous offerings from devotees seeking blessings from the revered deity.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025