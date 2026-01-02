Revitalizing the Musi: A Grand Vision for Hyderabad's Riverfront

The Telangana Government has obtained preliminary backing from the Asian Development Bank for a Rs 4,100 crore (USD 500 million) loan dedicated to the Musi River Development Project. Minister D Sridhar Babu announced this agreement in the Assembly on Friday, as discussions unfolded on the region's significant development endeavor.

Alongside ADB's support, a preliminary project report has been submitted to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting an additional Rs 3,188 crore under the National River Conservation Plan. The project, divided into five zones, marks the first phase involving 21 kilometers, managed by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

Envisioned in the project are cultural landmarks like the world's tallest Mahatma Gandhi statue and religious sites along the river symbolizing communal harmony. The flow of water will be maintained with a strategic transfer of Godavari river water. The government aims to launch this initial phase by the end of March.