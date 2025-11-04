Demanding Justice: The Enigma Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Untimely Passing

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Guwahati on Tuesday, demanding answers regarding the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The march was spearheaded by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) with 25 indigenous and student organizations joining forces.

The rally commenced from the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. Palash Changmai, President of AJYCP, expressed frustration over the investigation's progress, noting it has been 47 days since Garg's passing, yet details remain elusive. Changmai questioned the lack of transparency and urged the government for a rigorous investigation.

The singer's demise, which occurred in Singapore on September 19 while swimming, has sparked widespread concern. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a judicial commission are probing the case, yet public uncertainty grows as the state's Chief Minister contradictorily suggests foul play. Calls for clarity and justice continue to echo across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)