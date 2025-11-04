Clean Air Takes Center Stage in Delhi Weddings

Garlands and flowers mark traditional weddings, but in Delhi, air purifiers have now claimed a spot in the essential wedding decor. With pollution levels soaring, families are incorporating state-of-the-art air purifiers into their wedding budgets, ensuring that their guests enjoy a breath of clean air amidst festivities.

Mohsin Khan of Vivah Luxury Weddings says clients are willing to spend upwards of Rs 20,000 for these devices, highlighting the growing demand. NRIs, in particular, are concerned about the high AQI levels and request air purifiers to combat the poor air quality they face upon arrival.

The trend is noticeable across various functions, from indoor sangeets to formal banquets, with some families opting to relocate their celebrations entirely. Wedding planners also recount unique client requests, such as custom masks and portable purifiers, showcasing a new blend of tradition and modern necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)