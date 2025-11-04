Left Menu

Umrao Jaan: A Poetic Journey Through Film

Muzaffar Ali reflects on his 1981 film Umrao Jaan at the Himalayan Echoes Festival, highlighting its poetic nature. The film tells the story of a young girl's transformation into a famed courtesan. Ali emphasized the importance of poetry in his work, aided by collaborators such as composer Khayyam and poet Shahryar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali recently shared insights on his 1981 classic, 'Umrao Jaan', at the 10th Himalayan Echoes: Kumaon Festival of Literature & Arts, describing it as a visual embodiment of poetry.

Elaborating on the making of the film, Ali recalled how the narrative was a poetic journey, capturing the life and transformation of a young girl named Amiran, who becomes the renowned courtesan Umrao Jaan amidst the opulence of 19th-century Lucknow.

Ali praised the contributions of his collaborators, composer Khayyam and poet Shahryar, noting their shared commitment to articulating the film's essence. He also highlighted the performances of actor Rekha and singer Asha Bhosle, heralding their dedication and artistic depth as crucial to the film's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

