Umrao Jaan: A Poetic Journey Through Film
Muzaffar Ali reflects on his 1981 film Umrao Jaan at the Himalayan Echoes Festival, highlighting its poetic nature. The film tells the story of a young girl's transformation into a famed courtesan. Ali emphasized the importance of poetry in his work, aided by collaborators such as composer Khayyam and poet Shahryar.
Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali recently shared insights on his 1981 classic, 'Umrao Jaan', at the 10th Himalayan Echoes: Kumaon Festival of Literature & Arts, describing it as a visual embodiment of poetry.
Elaborating on the making of the film, Ali recalled how the narrative was a poetic journey, capturing the life and transformation of a young girl named Amiran, who becomes the renowned courtesan Umrao Jaan amidst the opulence of 19th-century Lucknow.
Ali praised the contributions of his collaborators, composer Khayyam and poet Shahryar, noting their shared commitment to articulating the film's essence. He also highlighted the performances of actor Rekha and singer Asha Bhosle, heralding their dedication and artistic depth as crucial to the film's success.
