Umrao Jaan: A Poetic Journey Through Film

Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali recently shared insights on his 1981 classic, 'Umrao Jaan', at the 10th Himalayan Echoes: Kumaon Festival of Literature & Arts, describing it as a visual embodiment of poetry.

Elaborating on the making of the film, Ali recalled how the narrative was a poetic journey, capturing the life and transformation of a young girl named Amiran, who becomes the renowned courtesan Umrao Jaan amidst the opulence of 19th-century Lucknow.

Ali praised the contributions of his collaborators, composer Khayyam and poet Shahryar, noting their shared commitment to articulating the film's essence. He also highlighted the performances of actor Rekha and singer Asha Bhosle, heralding their dedication and artistic depth as crucial to the film's success.

