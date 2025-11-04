Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi Unleashes Destruction Across the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi resulted in at least 26 deaths in the Philippines, primarily due to flooding. A helicopter crash during relief efforts added to the chaos. The typhoon hit central regions with severe winds, leaving extensive damage and prompting mass evacuations. The nation faces frequent natural disasters due to its geographic positioning.

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc across the Philippines, leaving at least 26 people dead, mostly from flooding, according to disaster response officials. The storm battered the central regions of the country, with floodwaters trapping people on rooftops and submerging cars.

A separate tragedy unfolded when a Philippine air force helicopter, en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the typhoon-hit areas, crashed in Agusan del Sur province. Efforts to locate the five military personnel aboard are ongoing, officials said.

The storm, packing winds of 130 kph, was forecast to exit into the South China Sea. Meanwhile, thousands are left in need of aid, having experienced a series of natural disasters, including a recent earthquake.

