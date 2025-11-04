Reviving History: New Life for Gumti of Shaikh Ali
The Delhi government is set to rejuvenate the Gumti of Shaikh Ali, a 700-year-old monument, with horticulture and landscaping efforts. This follows a Supreme Court directive that designated the site as protected under law, leading to the end of illegal occupancy by a local association.
- Country:
- India
The ancient Gumti of Shaikh Ali in Delhi's Defence Colony is poised for revival as the local government embarks on a horticultural facelift. This initiative aligns with the Supreme Court's order that declared the monument a protected site.
Historically misused for decades by a local welfare association, the monument faced encroachments and unauthorized use. The restoration project will not only bring aesthetic improvements but also legally safeguard the structure's heritage value.
With a budget of approximately Rs 69.99 lakh, the project includes meticulous landscaping, continuous maintenance, and adherence to the guidelines of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Award in Favor of Anglo American Coal
Supreme Court Examines Unified Seniority Criteria for Judicial Officers
Supreme Court Clears Path for Biometric Attendance System in Government Offices
Supreme Court's Verdict on Gurugram Construction Dispute
The Debate Over Borrower Rights: Supreme Court Questions Banks on 'Fraud' Classification