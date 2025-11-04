Left Menu

Reviving History: New Life for Gumti of Shaikh Ali

The Delhi government is set to rejuvenate the Gumti of Shaikh Ali, a 700-year-old monument, with horticulture and landscaping efforts. This follows a Supreme Court directive that designated the site as protected under law, leading to the end of illegal occupancy by a local association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ancient Gumti of Shaikh Ali in Delhi's Defence Colony is poised for revival as the local government embarks on a horticultural facelift. This initiative aligns with the Supreme Court's order that declared the monument a protected site.

Historically misused for decades by a local welfare association, the monument faced encroachments and unauthorized use. The restoration project will not only bring aesthetic improvements but also legally safeguard the structure's heritage value.

With a budget of approximately Rs 69.99 lakh, the project includes meticulous landscaping, continuous maintenance, and adherence to the guidelines of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act.

