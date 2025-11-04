Reviving History: New Life for Gumti of Shaikh Ali

The ancient Gumti of Shaikh Ali in Delhi's Defence Colony is poised for revival as the local government embarks on a horticultural facelift. This initiative aligns with the Supreme Court's order that declared the monument a protected site.

Historically misused for decades by a local welfare association, the monument faced encroachments and unauthorized use. The restoration project will not only bring aesthetic improvements but also legally safeguard the structure's heritage value.

With a budget of approximately Rs 69.99 lakh, the project includes meticulous landscaping, continuous maintenance, and adherence to the guidelines of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act.