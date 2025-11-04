Left Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Cross Attari Border for Guru Nanak Celebrations

Nearly 1,900 Sikh pilgrims, led by Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, traveled to Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purb celebrations, despite initial reluctance from the Indian government. Welcomed warmly in Lahore, the visit highlights the religious and cultural significance of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:37 IST
Sikh Pilgrims Cross Attari Border for Guru Nanak Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Led by Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, a contingent of approximately 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan to join the festivities of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purb.

Upon their arrival in Lahore, the pilgrims received a generous welcome from Punjab province minister Ramesh Singh Arora and officials from the Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj expressed immense gratitude for the warm reception, underscoring the cultural importance of the event. Initially, the Indian government had reservations due to security issues but eventually permitted the pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025