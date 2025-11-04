Sikh Pilgrims Cross Attari Border for Guru Nanak Celebrations

Led by Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, a contingent of approximately 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan to join the festivities of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purb.

Upon their arrival in Lahore, the pilgrims received a generous welcome from Punjab province minister Ramesh Singh Arora and officials from the Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj expressed immense gratitude for the warm reception, underscoring the cultural importance of the event. Initially, the Indian government had reservations due to security issues but eventually permitted the pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)