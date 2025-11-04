Dev Deepawali: Varanasi shines in the Diwali of the Gods
Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, celebrated with earthen lamps lining the ghats, begins at 5.15 pm. A special 'Ganga aarti' follows, along with a projection and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat. The event highlights Kashi's cultural and spiritual essence, featuring green fireworks for environmental awareness.
Varanasi is set to illuminate the night with thousands of earthen lamps along its ghats for Dev Deepawali, the Diwali of the Gods, on Wednesday. Celebrations will commence in the evening, beginning with lamp lighting between 5.15 and 5.50 pm, followed by a special 'Ganga aarti' at prominent ghats.
The serene atmosphere will pulse with the sound of bells and chanting, as the riverfront glows with countless diyas. At Chet Singh Ghat, viewers will enjoy a projection and laser show, highlighting the spirituality and culture of Kashi through three time slots, along with innovative green fireworks.
Special efforts have been made to maintain security, cleanliness, and traffic management. According to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, these festivities aim to blend traditional devotion with modern technology, showcasing Kashi's cultural grandeur and environmental commitment.
