Left Menu

Dev Deepawali: Varanasi shines in the Diwali of the Gods

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, celebrated with earthen lamps lining the ghats, begins at 5.15 pm. A special 'Ganga aarti' follows, along with a projection and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat. The event highlights Kashi's cultural and spiritual essence, featuring green fireworks for environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:44 IST
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi shines in the Diwali of the Gods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi is set to illuminate the night with thousands of earthen lamps along its ghats for Dev Deepawali, the Diwali of the Gods, on Wednesday. Celebrations will commence in the evening, beginning with lamp lighting between 5.15 and 5.50 pm, followed by a special 'Ganga aarti' at prominent ghats.

The serene atmosphere will pulse with the sound of bells and chanting, as the riverfront glows with countless diyas. At Chet Singh Ghat, viewers will enjoy a projection and laser show, highlighting the spirituality and culture of Kashi through three time slots, along with innovative green fireworks.

Special efforts have been made to maintain security, cleanliness, and traffic management. According to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, these festivities aim to blend traditional devotion with modern technology, showcasing Kashi's cultural grandeur and environmental commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025