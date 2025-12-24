TEPCO's Landmark Move: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Set to Return Online
Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) aims to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in January, marking a significant step since the Fukushima Daiichi incident in 2011. The restart follows local approval and aims to boost Japan's energy independence by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
In a significant development, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) announced plans to restart a unit of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant on January 20. This marks the first restart of the plant, the world's largest, since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The decision follows approval from the Niigata prefecture assembly, signaling a pivotal moment for Japan's energy strategy, which aims to phase out reliance on imported fossil fuels. The power plant, located 220 km northwest of Tokyo, will see its first unit come online, marking the first such activation in 14 years.
TEPCO President Tomiaki Kobayakawa emphasized the importance of safety, stating the company has applied lessons from the Fukushima accident. Concurrently, Japan has restarted 14 out of 33 operable reactors and plans to enhance the role of nuclear power in its energy mix through a public loan scheme.
