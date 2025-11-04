Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday with Celebrity Greetings

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked his 60th birthday, he found himself awash in heartfelt messages from a star-studded list of friends and colleagues.

Among those offering their congratulations were fellow actors Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla, along with politicians like Mamata Banerjee and Shashi Tharoor, each sending their warm regards on social media.

In a series of witty replies, Khan expressed his appreciation, while reminiscing about cherished memories and hinting at future endeavors with his well-wishers.

