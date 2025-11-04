Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: 'Rise and Fall' Revolutionizes Indian Reality TV

'Rise and Fall,' Amazon MX Player's reality series, has become a massive hit in India, achieving high viewership and social media interaction. Hosted by Ashneer Grover and featuring 15 celebrities, the show combined strategy and survival challenges. It garnered over 500 million views, inspiring user-generated content and setting a new standard for OTT reality shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:18 IST
Breaking Boundaries: 'Rise and Fall' Revolutionizes Indian Reality TV
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon MX Player's groundbreaking reality series 'Rise and Fall' has set new records in the Indian digital entertainment sector, the company announced on Tuesday. The show, which engages audiences with its strategic and survival-based challenges, features 15 renowned personalities.

Hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the 42-day competition energized millions, raking in over 500 million views on Amazon MX Player and dominating the OTT reality show rankings for six weeks. It also sparked significant social media buzz, with more than 10 billion views across platforms.

In an unprecedented collaboration, 'Rise and Fall' was simulcast on both Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television, bridging digital and television audiences. Executives emphasized that the show's success highlights the convergence of entertainment and brand storytelling in today's viewing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025