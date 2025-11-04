Breaking Boundaries: 'Rise and Fall' Revolutionizes Indian Reality TV

Amazon MX Player's groundbreaking reality series 'Rise and Fall' has set new records in the Indian digital entertainment sector, the company announced on Tuesday. The show, which engages audiences with its strategic and survival-based challenges, features 15 renowned personalities.

Hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the 42-day competition energized millions, raking in over 500 million views on Amazon MX Player and dominating the OTT reality show rankings for six weeks. It also sparked significant social media buzz, with more than 10 billion views across platforms.

In an unprecedented collaboration, 'Rise and Fall' was simulcast on both Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television, bridging digital and television audiences. Executives emphasized that the show's success highlights the convergence of entertainment and brand storytelling in today's viewing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)