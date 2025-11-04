Controversy Surrounds 'Haq' Film Release Amid Legal Dispute

The much-anticipated Hindi film 'Haq', said to draw inspiration from the historic Shah Bano case, faces legal hurdles before its release scheduled for November 7. The Madhya Pradesh High Court is currently reviewing a petition filed by Siddiqua Begum Khan, daughter of Shah Bano Begum. Khan argues the film, which features Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, misrepresents events from her mother's life without the family's consent.

During proceedings at the Indore bench, Khan's legal representative, Tousif Warsi, cited the film's promotional materials to claim it portrays a distorted image of Shah Bano. Meanwhile, representatives of the film's production companies requested the court dismiss the petition, emphasizing creative interpretation rights. Justice Pranay Verma has reserved judgment after considering detailed submissions from both sides.

The film's connection to the landmark 1985 Supreme Court judgment favoring Muslim women's right to maintenance post-divorce anchors the current dispute. Despite the apex court's ruling, subsequent legislation by the Rajiv Gandhi government altered its implications, reflecting enduring-social complexities that 'Haq' seeks to explore. Both the central government and the film's director Suparn S Varma, alongside other respondents, now await the court's decision.

