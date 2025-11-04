Kerala Kicks Off New Phase of Voter Roll Updates Amid Enthusiasm

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Dr. Rathan U Kelkar, has personally engaged with citizens as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dr. Kelkar visited the home of revered film actor Madhu in Thiruvananthapuram, reflecting the high-profile attention being given to the initiative.

Speaking with ANI, Dr. Kelkar reported a robust public response to the ongoing efforts. 'We have received an overwhelming reaction from the populace, and the progress achieved is commendable,' noted Dr. Kelkar. With inputs from booth officials and district collectors, he affirmed the public's keen interest in ensuring an accurate electoral roll, projecting the process's completion in 20 days.

The second phase of the SIR has commenced across 12 Indian states and union territories, including Kerala, with Booth Level Officers conducting door-to-door distribution of electoral forms. This phase marks a critical step with a timeline set until February 2026 for finalizing the electoral list.

