Left Menu

Kerala Kicks Off New Phase of Voter Roll Updates Amid Enthusiasm

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Dr. Rathan U Kelkar, led a spirited start to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, visiting homes including that of veteran actor Madhu. The second phase covers 12 states and UTs, aiming to refine and finalize voter lists by February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST
Kerala Kicks Off New Phase of Voter Roll Updates Amid Enthusiasm
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Rathan U Kelkar (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Dr. Rathan U Kelkar, has personally engaged with citizens as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dr. Kelkar visited the home of revered film actor Madhu in Thiruvananthapuram, reflecting the high-profile attention being given to the initiative.

Speaking with ANI, Dr. Kelkar reported a robust public response to the ongoing efforts. 'We have received an overwhelming reaction from the populace, and the progress achieved is commendable,' noted Dr. Kelkar. With inputs from booth officials and district collectors, he affirmed the public's keen interest in ensuring an accurate electoral roll, projecting the process's completion in 20 days.

The second phase of the SIR has commenced across 12 Indian states and union territories, including Kerala, with Booth Level Officers conducting door-to-door distribution of electoral forms. This phase marks a critical step with a timeline set until February 2026 for finalizing the electoral list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

 Zimbabwe
2
French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

 India
4
Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida International Airport

Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida Intern...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025