Westlife's 25-Year Journey and Jonathan Bailey's New Accolade

Celebrating their silver anniversary, Irish pop group Westlife is launching a new album and tour, reminiscing fans with a 'best show' ever. Since forming in 1998, the boy band has achieved monumental success, selling over 55 million records and garnering 14 UK No. 1 hits.

In other entertainment headlines, English actor Jonathan Bailey has captured the title of 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine. Known for his upcoming role in 'Wicked: For Good,' the 37-year-old expressed his honor in joining the ranks of previously celebrated stars.

In broadcast news, YouTube TV has proposed restoring ABC and ESPN networks, answering Disney's call to ensure Election Day coverage. This move follows a recent blackout of these networks on the platform.

Comedian Jon Stewart is set to remain with 'The Daily Show' as host and executive producer through December 2024, according to Paramount Skydance. Stewart made his comeback to the famed show last year after initially stepping down in 2015.