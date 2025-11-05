Westlife's 25-Year Celebration, Jonathan Bailey's New Title, YouTube and Disney Deal

Westlife is celebrating its 25th anniversary by releasing a new album and embarking on a tour that promises fans a nostalgic journey. Since forming in 1998, the Irish pop group has sold over 55 million records and achieved 14 UK No. 1 hits.

Actor Jonathan Bailey has been named the 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine, following his return in the film 'Wicked: For Good.' The honor aligns Bailey with former recipients such as Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

YouTube TV intends to restore Disney's ABC and ESPN networks after an appeal from Disney for Election Day coverage. This plan arrives days following a blackout of the networks on the platform.

Comedian Jon Stewart will remain as host and executive producer of 'The Daily Show' until December next year, continuing his tenure that resumed last February.

(With inputs from agencies.)