Celebrating the Legacy of Guru Nanak Dev: A Beacon of Unity and Compassion
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan honored the founding Sikhism figure, Guru Nanak Dev, emphasizing his teachings of truth, equality, and compassion. On this Gurpurab, the Vice President urged the nation to uphold unity and brotherhood for collective welfare and progress. The celebration inspires lasting peace and harmony.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended his heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on Wednesday.
Radhakrishnan highlighted the timeless principles embodied by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing truth, equality, compassion, and selfless service as guiding values that illuminate our world. The Vice President remarked on how Guru Nanak's divine message remains a source of inspiration for humanity to pursue peace, righteousness, and harmony.
He expressed hopes that this sacred occasion would inspire everyone to reinforce the bonds of unity and universal brotherhood, urging a collective effort towards the welfare and progress of all citizens. The day is revered as Gurpurab, celebrating Guru Nanak's lasting legacy.
