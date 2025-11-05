Helen Mirren to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at New 'Golden Eve' Special

Renowned actress Helen Mirren is set to receive the distinguished Cecil B. DeMille Award during the debut of 'Golden Eve,' a new primetime special airing Thursday, January 8. The event will precede the Golden Globes ceremony, offering a tribute to Mirren's exemplary career across film, television, and stage.

Mirren, a three-time Golden Globe winner, will be acknowledged for her extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment. Her award presentation will headline 'Golden Eve,' a reimagined special that also honors the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, who is yet to be revealed.

With an acting career spanning over six decades, Mirren's performances have earned her the prestigious Triple Crown of acting. She has been recognized with an Academy Award, an Emmy, and a Tony. In 2003, she was appointed Dame of the British Empire for her artistic contributions.

