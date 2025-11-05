Left Menu

Cultural Confluence: UP-Bengal Culture Trail Unveiled

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the launch of 'UP-Bengal Culture Trail'. This initiative seeks to promote cultural integration between the states through arts, sports, and heritage, featuring programmes and exchanges to engage talents, students, and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:06 IST
In a move to bolster cultural ties, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as part of a brief trip to the northern state.

The meeting marked discussions surrounding the ambitious 'UP-Bengal Culture Trail' initiative, aimed at enhancing cultural integration between the two states.

This initiative plans to offer a series of programs and exchanges, involving talent from various fields, students, and the broader community, focusing on arts, sports, and heritage.

