Cultural Confluence: UP-Bengal Culture Trail Unveiled

In a move to bolster cultural ties, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as part of a brief trip to the northern state.

The meeting marked discussions surrounding the ambitious 'UP-Bengal Culture Trail' initiative, aimed at enhancing cultural integration between the two states.

This initiative plans to offer a series of programs and exchanges, involving talent from various fields, students, and the broader community, focusing on arts, sports, and heritage.