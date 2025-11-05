Left Menu

Reviving Indraprasth: Delhi's Anthem Unveiled

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra introduced the 'Indraprasth Anthem' at Purana Qila, marking Kartik Purnima. The celebration emphasized Delhi's historical and spiritual legacy. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, efforts focus on enhancing the city's cultural identity. Notable attendees included voice artist Harish Bhimani and archaeologist Padma Shri awardee KK Muhammed.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra unveiled the 'Indraprasth Anthem' during a vibrant evening at Purana Qila, celebrating Kartik Purnima. This event highlighted the city's ancient roots and spiritual heritage, with Mishra emphasizing the revival of Delhi's authentic history, often misrepresented or forgotten.

Addressing a keen audience, Mishra credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for spearheading efforts to restore the city's cultural and historical identity. The minister praised Delhi's rich traditions, art, and cuisine, aiming to restore their rightful pride and recognition.

The event, co-hosted by the Delhi government and the Draupadi Dream Trust, featured prominent personalities such as voice artist Harish Bhimani. Mishra reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to promoting religious and spiritual tourism and fostering a clean, festive environment during celebrations.

