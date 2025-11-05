Youth Conclave 'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat' Ignites India's Future

A dynamic youth conclave, themed 'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat,' is set to take center stage at Delhi University's Kamala Nehru and Gargi Colleges from November 7.

Dubbed VIMARSH 2025, this event celebrates the Indian Constitution, reflecting its role in harmonizing tradition with innovation, driven by aspiring Indian youth. Participants, including students, researchers, and thought leaders from across the nation, will engage in dialogues addressing constitutional values amid contemporary challenges.

The conclave's diverse program features talks, workshops, exhibitions, and cultural events, with speakers like author Ratan Sharda and ISRO scientist Dr. Om Prakash Pandey, aiming to inspire and mobilize action. The event will wrap up with an evening honoring youth leadership and the enduring spirit of India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)