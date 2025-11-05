Left Menu

Youth Conclave 'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat' Ignites India's Future

The 'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat' youth conclave, VIMARSH 2025, will be held at Delhi University's colleges. The event unites students, researchers, and thought leaders nationwide to explore the Indian Constitution's role in merging tradition and innovation. Activities include talks, workshops, and performances, concluding with a celebration of youth leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:54 IST
Youth Conclave 'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat' Ignites India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dynamic youth conclave, themed 'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat,' is set to take center stage at Delhi University's Kamala Nehru and Gargi Colleges from November 7.

Dubbed VIMARSH 2025, this event celebrates the Indian Constitution, reflecting its role in harmonizing tradition with innovation, driven by aspiring Indian youth. Participants, including students, researchers, and thought leaders from across the nation, will engage in dialogues addressing constitutional values amid contemporary challenges.

The conclave's diverse program features talks, workshops, exhibitions, and cultural events, with speakers like author Ratan Sharda and ISRO scientist Dr. Om Prakash Pandey, aiming to inspire and mobilize action. The event will wrap up with an evening honoring youth leadership and the enduring spirit of India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district that killed 11 people: Police.

FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's ...

 India
2
Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

 India
3
Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

 Global
4
Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025