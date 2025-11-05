Tragedy Strikes at Damodar: Youth Drowns, Four Missing
A youth drowned and four others went missing while bathing in the Damodar River during Kartik Purnima near Telmuchho Ghat, Jharkhand. Police halted the search at nightfall, with plans to resume with NDRF assistance. Local divers saved three more youths who were also at risk of drowning.
- Country:
- India
A bathing ritual turned tragic on Wednesday evening near Telmuchho Ghat in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, as one youth drowned and four others went missing in the Damodar River, police reported.
Lalit Ranjan Bhagat, Officer-in-Charge of Mahuda Police Station, stated that the youths were participating in a holy bath on Kartik Purnima. Unfortunately, five youths went missing in the waters.
Local divers recovered one body, halting further search operations due to darkness. The district administration has engaged the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to continue efforts. Remarkably, three other youths were rescued by local divers from Munidih as they faced potential drowning.
(With inputs from agencies.)