VIVA Launches Next-Gen Aluminium Louvers at ACETECH Mumbai

VIVA Metal Composite Panel is introducing its innovative 0.7mm Aluminium Louvers and Baffles at ACETECH Exhibition in Mumbai. This advancement promises technical precision and aesthetic excellence for interior and exterior applications, marking a significant milestone in sustainable architectural design while targeting a 5% share of India's market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:26 IST
India is set to witness a transformative shift in architectural design with VIVA Metal Composite Panel's launch of 0.7mm Aluminium Louvers and Baffles at ACETECH Mumbai from November 6–9, 2025. This cutting-edge innovation addresses both interior and exterior needs, blending aesthetics with precision and sustainability.

Mr. Prakash Jain, Director at VIVA, emphasizes that their new product line allows architects to creatively manipulate light, sound, and space without compromising on durability and sustainability. With a strategic focus on India's rapidly growing façade market, VIVA's offerings are poised to establish a new benchmark in design-forward and eco-conscious architecture.

The 0.7mm series, crafted from 100% recyclable aluminium, leverages advanced interlocking technology for seamless installation and maintenance efficiency. Available in several profiles and finishes, it represents a significant advancement towards energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, aligning with global trends in architectural innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

