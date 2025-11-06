Left Menu

Mumbai AI Filmmaking Festival: Redefining the Future of Cinematic Storytelling

Mumbai AI Filmmaking Festival, India's first major AI film event at Royal Opera House, merges AI and storytelling. Founded by Hardeep Gambhir and Chandan Perla, it attracted 1270 applicants globally. Featuring Bollywood and tech figures, the festival showcased innovative AI-powered films, amassing significant social media traction and industry acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a historic blending of cinema and technology, the Mumbai AI Filmmaking Festival (MAFF) set new trends in storytelling at the Royal Opera House. As India's foremost AI film event, it married artificial intelligence and cinematic narrative, drawing major industry figures and tech icons alike.

The brainchild of pioneers Hardeep Gambhir and Chandan Perla, MAFF rose from concept to notable event within 25 days, drawing 1270 applicants from India and beyond. The festival unfolded with 15 teams crafting AI-driven short films, showcasing innovation and redefining artistic expression.

The festival resonated across social platforms, reaching over 4 million video views and 10 million impressions. Industry giants Netflix India, JioHotstar, and Google were present, as awards and exclusive retreats encouraged young creators to bridge the gap between AI and art, illustrating future cinematic possibilities.

