Luxury Pinch: Prada's $775 Safety Pin Stirs Outrage

In a bold move, Italian fashion giant Prada has reimagined the humble safety pin, launching it as a luxurious brooch priced at an eye-watering $775, or approximately Rs 69,000. The newly designed brass pin stands out with its golden finish and intricate crochet detail, evoking both admiration and astonishment.

This latest offering has triggered widespread disbelief, particularly among the crocheting community, which has derided the extravagant pricing strategy. Ghaziabad-based crocheter Rajani Sharma dismissed the design as a simple endeavor, suggesting anyone with basic crochet knowledge could easily replicate it. Social media abounds with similar critiques, as users humorously document their DIY attempts to mimic the 'Prada safety pin' at a fraction of the cost.

Prada is no stranger to controversy over cultural appropriation, having earlier faced backlash for its pricey adaptation of Kolhapur chappals. While the brand professes respect for traditional craftsmanship, it continues to draw attention for its lavish products and price points.

(With inputs from agencies.)