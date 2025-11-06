Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan Recounts Ten-Year-Old Intruder Drama: How Kunal Kemmu Heroically Halted a Burglary

Soha Ali Khan discusses a decade-old burglary attempt at her home, revealing how husband Kunal Kemmu subdued the intruder. The actress recalls both her and brother Saif Ali Khan's residences being targeted, emphasizing security concerns. Soha reflects on the incident's details and the subsequent security changes implemented.

Soha Ali Khan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shared her harrowing experience ten years ago, when an intrusion at her Mumbai residence was thwarted by her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple was dating at the time, residing in a vulnerable ground-floor apartment.

The incident took a dramatic turn when Kunal, alerted by unusual noises, confronted the would-be thief. Heroically, he chased the intruder down and detained him, ensuring the safety of the premises until the police arrived.

Reflecting on this close call, Soha stressed the importance of improved security measures, especially in densely populated areas like Mumbai. She recounted how the layout of her former residence made it susceptible to break-ins, a problem since addressed both in her building and her brother Saif Ali Khan's, where a similar incident occurred recently due to a security lapse.

