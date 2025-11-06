Soha Ali Khan Recounts Ten-Year-Old Intruder Drama: How Kunal Kemmu Heroically Halted a Burglary
Soha Ali Khan discusses a decade-old burglary attempt at her home, revealing how husband Kunal Kemmu subdued the intruder. The actress recalls both her and brother Saif Ali Khan's residences being targeted, emphasizing security concerns. Soha reflects on the incident's details and the subsequent security changes implemented.
- Country:
- India
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shared her harrowing experience ten years ago, when an intrusion at her Mumbai residence was thwarted by her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple was dating at the time, residing in a vulnerable ground-floor apartment.
The incident took a dramatic turn when Kunal, alerted by unusual noises, confronted the would-be thief. Heroically, he chased the intruder down and detained him, ensuring the safety of the premises until the police arrived.
Reflecting on this close call, Soha stressed the importance of improved security measures, especially in densely populated areas like Mumbai. She recounted how the layout of her former residence made it susceptible to break-ins, a problem since addressed both in her building and her brother Saif Ali Khan's, where a similar incident occurred recently due to a security lapse.
- READ MORE ON:
- Soha Ali Khan
- Kunal Kemmu
- burglary
- incident
- security
- Saif Ali Khan
- ANI
- Mumbai
- residence
- intruder
ALSO READ
Security on High Alert: Ensuring Smooth Polling Amid Bihar Elections
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Election Manipulation in Bihar
Daniele De Rossi Takes the Helm at Genoa: A New Chapter in Serie A
Pakistani Minister's Controversial Visit Sparks Political Debate
Political Stalemate: Manipur BJP's Push for Government Formation