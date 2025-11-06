Left Menu

Social Media Mourns the Loss of Travel Influencer Anunay Sood

The unexpected death of renowned travel influencer Anunay Sood has deeply affected many, including Bollywood celebrities, who have expressed their condolences online. Sood, a celebrated figure on Instagram and YouTube, was remembered for his vibrant personality. His family requests privacy during this difficult time, as they confirm the tragic news.

The travel influencer community and fans worldwide are mourning the unexpected loss of popular travel icon Anunay Sood, whose sudden demise has sent shockwaves across social media. As soon as the news broke, numerous Bollywood celebrities and social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences online.

Actress Sanya Malhotra shared touching memories from a past trip to Leh with Anunay, posting videos and heartfelt messages. "Anunay," she wrote, "Thank you for adding so much light and laughter to our lives. You truly are one of a kind." Another post was simply captioned "Thank you hero," underscoring the deep loss felt by many.

An official statement on Anunay's social media confirmed the tragic news, asking for privacy and respect during this challenging time. Highly admired in the travel scene, Anunay's work was recognized by platforms like NetGeo India and CN Traveller India. Across Instagram, he had amassed a following of 1.4 million, with thousands more on YouTube.

