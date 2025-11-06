Hello Park Partners with Imagicaa Next for India’s First Digital-Physical Playground
Imagicaa Next partners with Dubai's Hello Park to launch India's first immersive Digital-Physical playground concept. This scalable in-city format will be introduced in malls, providing a new wave of family entertainment and learning experience while enhancing existing Imagicaa parks.
Imagicaa Next, a subsidiary of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, has announced a strategic partnership with the Dubai-headquartered Hello Park. The collaboration aims to introduce India's first immersive Digital-Physical playground experience.
Set to launch in high-footfall locations such as malls, the project will redefine family entertainment and experiential learning in India, offering a scalable in-city format. This new venture is expected to complement Imagicaa's existing outdoor park businesses and facilitate various promotional activities targeting younger audiences.
Hello Park will provide its world-class software, hardware, and support systems, ensuring high-quality experiences. The rollout of Hello Parks across the country is underway, marking a significant milestone for India's entertainment landscape.
