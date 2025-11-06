Kota: A New Hub for Ayurveda and Yoga Excellence

Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa opened a new Ayurvedic college in Kota. Birla emphasized Ayurveda and Yoga as ancient practices and outlined plans to enhance research and tourism. Bairwa highlighted Rajasthan's leadership in Ayurveda, unveiling a Rs 348 crore National AYUSH Mission plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:28 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, inaugurated the Government Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy Integrated College in Kota on Thursday. The event marked a significant push towards making Kota a center for Ayurvedic excellence.

During his speech, Birla highlighted the deep-rooted connection between Ayurveda, Yoga, and India's traditional lifestyle. He proposed naming the college after the late MP Vaidya Daudayal Joshi, honoring his contributions. Plans were also detailed to establish Kota as a hub for health tourism, with infrastructure for research and treatment set to expand.

Bairwa reinforced the message by stating Rajasthan's leading role in the Ayurveda sector. The unveiling of a Rs 348 crore plan under the National AYUSH Mission, which includes a new Ayurvedic hospital in Bundi, underscores the state's commitment to fostering this field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

