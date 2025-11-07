Left Menu

A Star's Final Curtain Call: Sulakshana Pandit's Legacy

Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for films like 'Uljhan', passed away at 71 due to cardiac arrest. Her illustrious career spanned both acting and music, alongside notable figures such as Rajesh Khanna. She hailed from a well-known musical family in Haryana.

Updated: 07-11-2025 00:25 IST
Sulakshana Pandit
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, her brother Lalit Pandit confirmed. She was 71 years old and was en route to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai when she breathed her last.

Sulakshana Pandit, who made her acting debut in 1975 with the movie 'Uljhan', achieved immense fame by acting alongside iconic stars such as Rajesh Khanna and Shashi Kapoor. Her remarkable career included films like 'Sankoch', 'Hera Pheri', 'Khandaan', and 'Dharam Khanta'.

In addition to acting, Pandit maintained an equally successful career as a playback singer, known for hits like 'Tu hi saagar tu hi kinara' and 'Pardesiya tere desh mein'. Sulakshana, who came from a renowned musical family, began singing at nine, alongside her siblings, building a legacy in the entertainment industry.

