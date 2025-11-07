Gerald Causse Joins Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: A New Era in LDS Leadership

Gerald Causse, previously responsible for managing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' finances and global temple initiatives, has been named as the faith's newest apostle.

Causse joins the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, an all-male governing body that directly advises the president of the church and oversees significant facets of church policy and business ventures.

During his tenure as presiding bishop, Causse played a crucial role in increasing the church's humanitarian contributions and its extensive construction of temples worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)