Gerald Causse Joins Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: A New Era in LDS Leadership

Gerald Causse, a high-ranking official in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, becomes the latest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Known for his financial oversight and humanitarian efforts, Causse will now play a key role in setting church policy and guiding its global business interests.
Gerald Causse, previously responsible for managing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' finances and global temple initiatives, has been named as the faith's newest apostle.
Causse joins the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, an all-male governing body that directly advises the president of the church and oversees significant facets of church policy and business ventures.
During his tenure as presiding bishop, Causse played a crucial role in increasing the church's humanitarian contributions and its extensive construction of temples worldwide.
