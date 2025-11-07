Celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Cultural Renaissance

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hailed the 150th anniversary of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' as a monumental occasion, symbolizing India's unity and patriotism. Speaking at a state-level event at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Sharma described the song as a catalyst in the nation's freedom journey.

Originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 'Anandmath', 'Vande Mataram' was likened by Sharma to the 'life force' of the freedom movement, serving as a unifying mantra for revolutionaries. He recalled Rabindranath Tagore's moving rendition in 1896 as a pivotal moment igniting national consciousness.

Sharma emphasized the ongoing significance of the song, urging the youth to embrace its spirit for nation-building. Highlighting India's global achievements under PM Modi, he called for the patriotic fervor of 'Vande Mataram' to guide the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)