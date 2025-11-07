Running Towards Unity: Jammu BSF Marathon Set to Begin

The inaugural Jammu BSF Marathon on November 9 promises to be a landmark event, with over 6,000 runners registered, a BSF officer announced. Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary will officially start the marathon, which features four race categories including a 42 km full marathon and a 5 km fun run.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and para-archer Rakesh Kumar will add star power to the event, which includes significant cash prizes. Highlighted as a celebration of fitness and national unity, the marathon aligns with initiatives like Fit India. Besides, an international contingent enhances the event's prestige, set to become an annual tradition.

Simultaneously, 60 BSF personnel will embark on a motorcycle journey leading to the force's 60th raising day celebrations in Gujarat. The marathon has seen immense public interest, with significant participation from border communities, reflecting its success in merging sports with national consciousness.

