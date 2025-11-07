Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of Unity and Patriotism

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha marked the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram,' underlining the ongoing commitment to national unity and prosperity. The event highlighted the influence of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's work in strengthening cultural bonds and inspiring India's independence movement.

Sinha reminded the audience that the younger generation plays a crucial role in the nation's progress, carrying forward the rich legacy of Indian civilization. He emphasized their contribution as a worthy tribute to 'Maa Bharti,' representing the motherland.

The commemorative event recognized 2025 as the sesquicentennial year of 'Vande Mataram,' originally penned during Akshaya Navami in 1875. Celebrants from all walks of life participated in a mass singing of the song, reflecting its enduring symbolism. Key officials and citizens engaged in both physical and virtual modes to honor this significant milestone.