Gujarat's Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra Flags Off: A Tribute to Tribal Heritage
The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra,' commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, was initiated in Gujarat. This event, observed as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh,' will travel over 1,300 km, celebrating tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle and includes cultural events and welfare initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra' from Ambaji town, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. This initiative aims to honor the tribal contribution to India's freedom struggle.
The yatra, part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Utsav,' will traverse over 1,300 km from Ambaji in north Gujarat to Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, concluding on November 13. The journey includes cultural events and public awareness programs highlighting tribal heritage and government welfare schemes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on tribal development includes celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. In addition to cultural showcases and exhibitions, the state government extends the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for tribal upliftment. Various villages will engage in service-oriented activities during the yatra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
