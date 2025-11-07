Left Menu

Delhi Police Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Patriotic Fervor

The Delhi Police celebrated the 150th anniversary of the song 'Vande Mataram' with widespread events, engaging community members and police personnel. Activities included mass recitals and performances by the Delhi Police Band, aiming to inspire unity and patriotism among citizens, reflecting the song's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring tribute to a song that has inspired generations, the Delhi Police celebrated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' on Friday with an array of events marked by patriotic zeal across the national capital.

Central to the celebrations was a gathering at the Delhi Police Headquarters, where Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, alongside senior officers and personnel, participated in a collective recital of the iconic song.

Beyond the headquarters, similar recitals echoed throughout police stations and community events citywide, actively engaging civilians and students and underscoring the song's enduring legacy as a symbol of national unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

