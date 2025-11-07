Delhi Police Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Patriotic Fervor

In a stirring tribute to a song that has inspired generations, the Delhi Police celebrated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' on Friday with an array of events marked by patriotic zeal across the national capital.

Central to the celebrations was a gathering at the Delhi Police Headquarters, where Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, alongside senior officers and personnel, participated in a collective recital of the iconic song.

Beyond the headquarters, similar recitals echoed throughout police stations and community events citywide, actively engaging civilians and students and underscoring the song's enduring legacy as a symbol of national unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)