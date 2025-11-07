The Hindu Reasserts Its Editorial Integrity with 'Written by Journalists' Campaign

The Hindu has launched its latest campaign, 'Written by Journalists,' crafted in partnership with the creative agency Talented. The campaign reinforces the publication's 147-year legacy of journalistic rigor and integrity at a time when misinformation can rapidly overtake verified facts.

Distinguishing itself through editorial credibility, The Hindu emphasizes that every piece of content is written, scrutinized, and published by professional journalists. The initiative aims to remind readers of the ongoing importance of fact-checking and public accountability in journalism today.

According to LV Navaneeth, CEO of The Hindu Group, the campaign isn't just a slogan but a pledge towards credibility, with media across print, digital, OOH, and radio formats supporting this assertion. PG Aditiya, Co-founder of Talented, expresses that The Hindu respects its discerning audience by maintaining high journalistic standards in all formats.

