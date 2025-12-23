Left Menu

India to Mandate AI Content Labeling to Curb Deepfake Misinformation

The Indian government is finalizing rules for mandatory labeling of AI-generated content, aiming to prevent misinformation. Consultations with the industry have been completed, focusing on the extent of modifications that need labeling. New regulations are imminent, targeting platforms like Facebook and YouTube for greater accountability.

The Indian government is set to introduce mandatory labeling rules for AI-generated content, following exhaustive consultations with industry leaders. The new regulations aim to address concerns about deepfake misinformation by ensuring that platforms like Facebook and YouTube implement clear identifiers and labels for synthetic media.

IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed the industry's consensus on the necessity of labeling, emphasizing that the feedback has been largely constructive. The primary concern centers on defining the extent of content modifications that should be labeled as AI-generated, distinguishing between significant changes and routine enhancements.

The government plans to shore up transparency and accountability in synthetic content dissemination, with inputs from various ministries. The new framework will require prominently marked AI-content, covering substantial visual and audio content areas, to ensure public awareness of manipulated media.

