Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Tribute to Patriotism

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a year-long celebration for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', a song that inspired patriotism during India's freedom movement. The government plans to engage the public with cultural programs, quizzes, and exhibitions to honor the song's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:19 IST
On Friday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off a year-long celebration commemorating the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song 'Vande Mataram'.

The launch aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to honor the nation by singing this iconic piece.

'Vande Mataram', originally penned by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, became a rallying cry during India's freedom struggle. Government initiatives across schools and colleges aim to educate the young generation on its historical significance.

