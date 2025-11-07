Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Tribute to Patriotism

On Friday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off a year-long celebration commemorating the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song 'Vande Mataram'.

The launch aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to honor the nation by singing this iconic piece.

'Vande Mataram', originally penned by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, became a rallying cry during India's freedom struggle. Government initiatives across schools and colleges aim to educate the young generation on its historical significance.

