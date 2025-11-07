Vande Mataram: The Controversy That Won't Die

In the annals of Indian history, few songs have inspired as much passion and controversy as "Vande Mataram." From its creation in 1875 by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee as an ode to the motherland, the song has been at the heart of heated debates over its secular or anti-Islamic undertones.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the expulsion of key stanzas in 1937 sowed divisive seeds leading to partition. His remarks came during a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the song. Since its first political rendition at the 1896 Indian National Congress session, "Vande Mataram" has been entwined with nationalism and freedom movements.

Across decades, criticism, particularly from the Muslim community, has persisted. In 2009, a fatwa advised against singing it, citing conflicts with monotheism. Despite these controversies, national figures and artists have spoken against viewing it as a test of patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)